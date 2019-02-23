|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of George Mac Lean, born August 12, 1943 to Raymond and Margaret (Sevigney), announce his passing the evening of Monday, February 18th, 2019 in the Hamilton General Hospital at age 75, with his daughter at his side. Condolences can be left at
George is reunited with (and preceded in death by) his wife and childhood sweetheart, Barbara (Barton). He is survived by his loving children Monique (John), Mike, and Dan (Charlene); grandchildren Matt, Courtney, Cody, Mitchell, Alyssa, Tristan, and Cassie; and fur-babies Mitzi and Kelbi.
George was born in the small, northern Quebec town of La Motte but moved to Thunder Bay as a young child. It was here that he met the love of his life, Barb, raised a family of children and grandchildren, and built a career as a master electrician and member of IBEW Local 402 (work that he found fulfillment in until his last days). He moved with his family to Pickering in the mid-80's and early 90's where he started his own business with the motto “We'll Remove Your Shorts." However, George was always a true Current-River-Boy at heart who found joy in his family, his work, a love of animals and old cars, and time spent fishing.
A small, private gathering will be held at Monique and John's house (99 David Street) for family and close friends on Saturday March 2nd from 1-4 pm. Those who wish to make a donation in George's honour are encouraged to make contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Lung Association.
