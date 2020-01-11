Home

George Preston Gerry Reith, fondly known as Bud, passed away peacefully, at the age of 85 years, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hogarth Transitional Unit. Born on February 26, 1934 in Fort William to Helen and George Reith and attended Fort William Collegiate.

Throughout his life Bud was involved at Wesley United Church, on church council and the property committee, assisting in the rebuild of Camp Duncan. His involvement at church and his regular attendance at Sunday services led him to meet his wife of 14 years, Kathleen.

Bud enjoyed watching and participation in sports, even proudly scoring an eight ender in curling. Although having two left feet, he joined Kathleen at Scottish Country dancing on Friday nights.

Bud loved spending time with family and friends, especially his time at Loon Lake whether it was pulling kids behind his boat or giving tours around the lake. Later in life, he enjoyed the symphony, pipe band at Hillcrest Park, and travelling with Kathleen.

He will be sadly missed by Kathleen, his daughters Diane (Dave), Debra, Sandra (Shawn), sister-in-law Sally, daughter-in-law Marilyn and grandchildren Shane, Erin, Melissa and Darius, great grandchildren Megan, Kaiden, Frankie and Blaid; Kathleen's family Ian (Chelsea), Tanya (Norm), and their families, and can't forget his favourite fur daughter Maggie.

He is predeceased by his first wife Esther, his sister Margie, brother-in-law Bob and his son Bruce.

Funeral service and fellowship will be held at First-Wesley United Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. with Rev. Louise Hart and Rev. Randy Boyd officiating.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to First-Wesley United Church or Camp Duncan would be greatly appreciated by the family.

