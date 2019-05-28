|
It is with heavy hearts, the family of George Primosig, age 75, announce his passing on May 22, 2019. George passed away peacefully at his residence. Born on March 13, 1945 in Grimacco, Italy, George immigrated to Canada in 1961. Having worked in the automotive industry in Europe prior, George fell in love with the natural beauty of Canada when he arrived and worked in the forestry until his retirement. On-line condolences
George is survived by his brother Marcello and sisters Maria, Onorina and Giovanna whom reside in Italy and his nephew David and sister in law Pasqualina in Canada. He was predeceased by his father Luigi, mother Maria, brother Giuseppe and sister Elsa.
George was a quiet man with a big hidden heart. He will be deeply missed by those around him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11 am at Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. The interment will follow in the St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held for 1 hour prior to the service time. As expressions of sympathy memorials to charity of choice would be appreciated.
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com