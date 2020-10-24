George Wilfred Boyes passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 surrounded by the loving voices of his family and mere steps away from where he was born on August 26, 1922 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Dad was raised on the family homestead located on Shebandowan Lake where four generations continue to preserve this family legacy. He was the youngest of 8 children and predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth Boyes (nee Pernu), his sisters, Bella, Rose, Kate and Jenny and his brothers Walter, Rupert, Ernie, his niece Arlene Robertson (nee Ferguson) and his nephew Ken Boyes.



Leaving the family homestead at the age of 19, George found work at the Port Arthur Ship Yards and grain elevators and then worked for more than 38 years at CrownZellerbach Paper Company where he served as a Regional Manager and retired in 1981. Following his retirement, he started a new career as a travel agent with Kernahan Travel until his beloved wife Mildred Helen Boyes (nee Sheppard) took ill and passed away in 1989. He enjoyed many close friendships over the years but his wife was the love of his life and was sorrowly missed.



George was a man of great faith and spent the last 31 years of his life working in service to others. He volunteered with Shelter House for more than 20 years and worked with his "church family" at the Seventh Day Adventist Church caring for our most vulnerable citizens. He was always happiest when he was doing for others and frequently reminded us all of the "importance of having a positive attitude". He proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces and St. Johns Ambulance for more than 12 years. He shared his love of nature and was a Boy Scout Leader for many years. Dad was member of the North West International Rowing Association and a life long member of the Thunder Bay Rowing Club. He often spoke of winning the coveted Lipton Cup for three consecutive years and was awarded the title of "Iron Man" in 1947. He loved music and played several instruments. He was a drummer for the MacGillvary Pipe Band and was honored by the organization for his 90th birthday celebration. In his final days, he loved to play his harmonica and keyboard to share his favourite tunes and hymns.



George is survived by his children, Susanne, Deborah (Michael), Nancy (Gord) and Allan (Grace), 10 grandchildren, Tereza, Allison, Clayton, Alex, Christopher, Steven, Elizabeth, Andrea, Kevin and Karen and 4 great grandchildren, Katelyn, Liam, Quinn and Alexis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



The family expresses our deepest thanks to St. Joseph's Care Group, PR Cook Apartment staff and St. Hospital Hospice Unit staff for the loving care that Dad received in the final months and hours of his life. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Foundation or Shelter House would be greatly appreciated by the family.





