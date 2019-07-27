|
Mr. George William Morton, age 80 years, passed away peacefully in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born in London, Ontario on July 4, 1939, the son of Reginald and Alice Morton. George spent the first 40 years of his life in London before relocating his family to Thunder Bay in 1980. He was employed with A&P for 50 years, working mostly as a Store Manager. His greatest joy came during time spent with family and friends, during his travels to Las Vegas and cheering on his beloved New York Yankees. George was a longtime member of Shuniah Lodge #287, obtaining the 33rd Degree of the Scottish Rite Mason. He was a very worshipable Brother and very active in the lodge. He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his daughter Susan Veenhuis, sons Craig Morton (Chantal) and Jeff Morton (Sandra), siblings: Terry (Sheila), Reg (Janet), Keith (Linda), Mary Wilson (Jim), and Bill (David), grandchildren Dakota, Aspen, Dane, Keir and Olivia as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his loving wife Lois of 53 years, and parents Reg and Alice Morton. A service to celebrate the life of George Morton will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. George Porter presiding. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Canadian Diabetes association would be appreciated. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all off the doctors, nurses and support staff at the T.B.R.H.S.C., and St. Joseph's Care Group for the special care that he received during his time. A special thanks to Dr. Ingves and Dr. Azad.On-line condolences
