Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
George Woods Obituary

“Mr. George Woods, a farmer, a landscaper, a man who was outstanding in his field”.

Mr. George Henry Woods, age 88 years, passed away peacefully at Lakehead Manor on Saturday September 14, 2019.

In George's lifetime he was an Insurance Salesman, a farmer, and a landscaper. He achieved his Bachelor of Agriculture and won numerous awards during his time as an Insurance Salesman. George was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He never retired, working until age 88.

George is survived by his wife Lorraine; four sisters; children: Trish (Scott) Hardy, Kevin Woods, and step-daughter Lorrie (Wally) Kitt; grandchildren: Brenden and Greg Ramsay, Jaime Woods, Summer, Hayley and Jessie Kitt; as well as numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his daughter Bev Woods, and grandson Martin Woods.

A Memorial Reception in celebration of George's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with Words of Tribute beginning at 3:00 p.m. presided by Rev. Gordon Holroyd.

