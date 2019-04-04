|
(nee Robinson)
Born March 28, 1921 in Cartwright, Manitoba to Ruby (Chapman) and Roy Robinson. Died April 1, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, ON, age 98. Survived by her daughter Maureen (Rick); grandchildren Michael (Danica), Christine (Keith), Steven (Keira) and Karen (Tyler); 10 great grandchildren; as well as her youngest sister, Lorna. Predeceased by her husband Walter (2004); son Lawrence (1974); brothers Clair, Delmar and Malcolm and her sister Verna. Georgina served in the Air Force during WWII and afterwards trained as a registered nurse at McKellar General Hospital. She later became a nurse practitioner in the 1970's. Her interests included gardening and collecting antiques. A special thank you to her caregivers, Wanda and Karen. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service.