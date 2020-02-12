Home

Gerald Burney


1941 - 2020
Gerald Burney Obituary

Mr. Gerald Burney, aged 78 years, passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Fort William on September 27, 1941 and lived here all his life. Gerald worked the majority of his career at Great Lakes Paper Co. and he retired from there. He loved talking with people and had a real thirst for adventure. He had a diving suit, loved camping and fishing and his tools. In the later days, he talked on his ham radio to whomever would listen. Gerald loved people and considered everybody his friend. He is survived by his fiancé Eulalee Hastick; sister Cheryl Clasper (Alec) of Brooks, AB; nieces Jacque Power and Kimberly Clasper and numerous relatives. Predeceased by his parents. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
