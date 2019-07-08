Home

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of our wonderful father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gerald Cole, peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Gerald was born on August 21, 1936 in Fort William, Ontario. He was educated locally and was an Electrician, working at various places throughout his career. He met Marlene Lendrum and they were married on August 24, 1957 before starting their family. Gerald was a man who always put others' needs before his own. He would help anyone and was always someone you could go to for advice and support. He had a great sense of humour and could always make those around him smile with his jokes. Gerald enjoyed bowling and going for coffee with his friends. His true passion was his family. He loved spending time with all of them and was especially proud of his grandchildren.

Gerald will be greatly missed by his children Janice (Denis), David (Mirja) and Patti and his grandchildren Scott (Terra), Jared, Thomas and Rachel. He is also survived by numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marlene (nee Lendrum); granddaughter Sara; his parents and several brothers.

A Celebration of Gerald's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at his daughter's home, 1427 Moodie Street East, Thunder Bay. A private interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com

