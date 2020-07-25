1/1
Gerald E. Lenton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Gerald “Gerry” Ernest Lenton, age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Gerry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 3, 1941 to Ida and Howard Lenton. He was a welder by trade. Gerry worked at various places throughout his career including Great Lakes Paper, Dairy Best, Mattabi Mines, Taranis Contracting, Powell Equipment, Gordon Trailer Sales and Sasi Spring Water. He then started his own business, Gerry's Job Site Trailers, which he owned and operated for many years. Gerry met many people throughout his career, leading to long lasting friendships, which he truly cherished. He was a member of the Thunder Bay Lions Club, Elks Lodge and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Gerry loved to camp and fish, and spend “Happy Hour” at home with his family, friends and neighbours. He enjoyed travelling, taking many memorable holiday trips with his family and winter getaways with Mary and their life long friends. Gerry's wife, children and grandchildren were most important to him. He always looked forward to spending time with them and was proud of each one. He especially loved to play Santa Clause for his grandchildren, even at the annual “Christmas in July” pool parties, always putting smiles on everyone's face. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

Gerry is survived by his three children Gary, Joe and Linda Gillis (Frank Miele); grandchildren Brian, Cody, Stephanie, Krystal and Sember; great-grandchildren Owen, Avery and Aliyah, Erin and Aidan; sisters-in-law Shirley (Gordon) Peel and June Gordon, and brother-in-law George Ross. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents Howard and Ida Lenton; siblings Howard Lenton and Patricia McFadden; his father-in-law Neil Ross, mother-in-law Margaret Graham and step-father-in-law Bill Graham.

A Celebration of Life for Gerry will be held at a later date and interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gerry to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everest Funeral Chapel The Westfort Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Gary, Joe and Linda
So sorry to hear of your dads passing.
Karen
cousin
Karen Peel
July 25, 2020
Sending my condolences to Gary, Joe, Linda and family...I am so glad to have met Gerald. He was like a second Dad to all of us truckers passing through. My thoughts are with you guys during this difficult time.
Allison Roff
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved