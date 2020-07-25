Mr. Gerald “Gerry” Ernest Lenton, age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.



Gerry was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on August 3, 1941 to Ida and Howard Lenton. He was a welder by trade. Gerry worked at various places throughout his career including Great Lakes Paper, Dairy Best, Mattabi Mines, Taranis Contracting, Powell Equipment, Gordon Trailer Sales and Sasi Spring Water. He then started his own business, Gerry's Job Site Trailers, which he owned and operated for many years. Gerry met many people throughout his career, leading to long lasting friendships, which he truly cherished. He was a member of the Thunder Bay Lions Club, Elks Lodge and the Royal Canadian Legion.



Gerry loved to camp and fish, and spend “Happy Hour” at home with his family, friends and neighbours. He enjoyed travelling, taking many memorable holiday trips with his family and winter getaways with Mary and their life long friends. Gerry's wife, children and grandchildren were most important to him. He always looked forward to spending time with them and was proud of each one. He especially loved to play Santa Clause for his grandchildren, even at the annual “Christmas in July” pool parties, always putting smiles on everyone's face. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all of his family and friends.



Gerry is survived by his three children Gary, Joe and Linda Gillis (Frank Miele); grandchildren Brian, Cody, Stephanie, Krystal and Sember; great-grandchildren Owen, Avery and Aliyah, Erin and Aidan; sisters-in-law Shirley (Gordon) Peel and June Gordon, and brother-in-law George Ross. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents Howard and Ida Lenton; siblings Howard Lenton and Patricia McFadden; his father-in-law Neil Ross, mother-in-law Margaret Graham and step-father-in-law Bill Graham.



A Celebration of Life for Gerry will be held at a later date and interment will take place in Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gerry to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.





