|
|
With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved husband and father, Gerald Edward Abraham "Jerry" on January 6, 2020 at the age of 76, at St. Joseph's Hospice. He bravely fought the battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma cancer this past year. Jerry was born August 8, 1943, in Geraldton, Ontario; youngest son to Ruth (Gailloux) and Emile Abraham. The family moved to Fort William when he was ten, where he attended St. Elizabeth and later Selkirk High School. After graduation, Jerry apprenticed in sheet metal, working in Toronto and Thunder Bay, acquiring the necessary skills and qualifications. He became a gifted and talented sheet metal worker, designing, fabricating and installing HVAC systems out of his own shop, Abraham Mechanical Air Systems Inc. Jerry had a passion for his work. He thoroughly enjoyed it, and could be heard whistling while he made sure the job was done correctly the first time around, after many hours of thinking, doodling, measuring, drawing, planning, etc. Marina Park Condos, Lakehead University's Balmoral Street Centre, Pioneer Ridge, Kakabeka Park Office Building, Confederation College are amongst the many buildings in and around Thunder Bay that benefit from Jerry's meticulous precision. Jerry was not a traveller. Instead, he loved spending time at the lake, meeting and chatting with the friends and neighbours while walking his beloved dogs, Bob and Charlie; fishing, riding the waves on the pontoon boat and of course just sitting out on the deck thankful for the gorgeous views and sounds of silence. Jerry was a gentleman. He was kind and generous, always thought the best of people. He liked to support the students of Confederation College, who were enrolled in any of the nursing or health related programs, with bursaries, to make their debt load a little lighter. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Left to also mourn his loss are his two remaining siblings, relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will gather at Harbourview Funeral Centre for a memorial service Wednesday January 15th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation for friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Pat's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember the less fortunate, the homeless, the hungry, the poor; send a child to camp. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude is extended to the doctors and nursing staff, who cared for Gerald during his stays at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St Joseph's Hospital Hospice, with utmost consideration and respect for his health, treatments and comfort.