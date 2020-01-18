|
|
Gerald's children are sad to announce the passing of their much loved father on January 6, 2020 in hospice after his battle with cancer. Our dad was born August 8, 1943 in Geraldton and later moved with his family to Thunder Bay (Fort William). In his younger years he enjoyed family camping, curling and golf. He also enjoyed taking his kids to their many sporting activities and always made time to take yearly fishing trips with his brother and buddies. His conversations will be missed by family and friends. The regular lunch dates with his daughter will forever be a special memory. Jerry became well known in the construction world owning Abraham Mechanical Air Systems Inc. and took much pride in his work. He helped many young relatives and others take on apprenticeships which led them down the path towards their career. Jerry is survived by his children, son Scott (Kelly), daughter Krista, his wife Jane, stepdaughter Bryanna (Pat) and grandchildren Jordan, Charlie, Max, McKenzie and Annika. Also his brother Eugene (Pat), sister Noella, brother-in-law Tom McDonald and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Emile Abraham, sister Lucille, brother Leonard, brother-in-law Charlie Lamarche, beloved son Jerry and grandson Josh. We thank our family and friends for all the love and support given to our father and ourselves during this difficult time. Thank you Dr. Davies, staff of the Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joe's Hospice for your care. A heartfelt thank you to his grandson Jordan and long-time friend Larry for sharing your loving thoughts and memories at the service. Jerry has been laid to rest with his loving mother and son at St. Pat's Cemetery. You are at peace now dad and will always be loved and missed by your son, daughter, family and friends.Until we meet again,
God bless you.