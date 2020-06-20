



1932–2020



Gerald Emil Kruger peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with family by his side. He was 87 years old.Gerry was born in Lithuania on August 9, 1932 to parents John Kruger and Emily Ludzewaitis.He is survived by brother Edmund Krueger, children Edward (Rita), Bonnie, Michael (Cindy) and Annie (Brian), grandchildren Ricky, Dana, Kyla, Kari, Jon, Danielle and Andrew, and great granddaughter Derian.Diepholz Germany was home for Gerry until he embarked on the greatest journey of his life at the age of eighteen. He arrived by boat to Canada in 1951 and began his new life in a new country he would proudly call home. Gerry worked at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool #7 for 37 years. Gerry became as rugged as the new country he arrived at as a young man. He embraced the wilderness and became an avid hunter and fisherman. His love of the outdoors has transcended to all of his sons and daughters who have a lifetime of memories of their father on the water or on a hunting trail. The family would also like to thank Art Appelle for being such a good friend and a good fishing and hunting partner. Gerry also leaves behind "Moto" his beloved pet dog who was a loyal companion for so many years.Gerry did not want a fancy farewell and his last wish was for his family to get together and have a private memorial fishing tournament to celebrate his life and passion for the outdoors.His wish will be fulfilled and the "Last Cast" will always be in his honour.