1/1
Gerald Ernest "Gerry" Lenton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Graveside Service

Mr. Gerald “Gerry” Ernest Lenton, age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00AM in Mountainview Cemetery, where Gerry and his wife Mary will both be laid to rest. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery office.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everest Funeral Chapel The Westfort Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved