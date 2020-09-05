

Mr. Gerald “Gerry” Ernest Lenton, age 78 years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00AM in Mountainview Cemetery, where Gerry and his wife Mary will both be laid to rest. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery office.Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.