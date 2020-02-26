|
1935-2020
In his 85th year, Gerald Felix Comeau passed away peacefully on the morning of February 23rd at Maple Grove Care Community in Brampton. Gerry was loving husband for 61 years of Lorraine (Valley), respected father to Phillip, Andrea, Michael, and Paul, as well as proud Papa (grandfather) to granddaughters Charlie and Martine. Born in Baird (Port Arthur), Ontario, Gerry was the eldest of ten children of Felix and Eleanor (Perrier) Comeau. He had five brothers; Andre, Norman, Ernie, Rene and Felix, and four sisters; Blanche, Rosemarie (deceased), Kathleen and Denise. Gerry lived a long, interesting and adventurous life as a hard-working provider for his family while staying close to his siblings and large extended family. Family occasions were always big and boisterous!
In his day, Gerry was quite the handyman who loved all kinds of gadgets and machinery, especially cars. He could tell a good story, loved to play cards and cribbage, enjoyed ballroom dancing with Lorraine and liked nothing more than having a coffee chat with folks – strangers were just friends he had not yet met.
Gerry will forever remain in our hearts leaving us with great stories to tell and many fond memories to share.
