On January 10, 2020, our dear mother Marya gently took our father's hand and welcomed him into Heaven. Gerald (Gus) was born in Neepawa, Manitoba on September 15, 1928 and moved to Thunder Bay with his parents and siblings in 1944. Gerald married his soul mate and the love of his life, Marya Kuzemczak, in Sioux Lookout, ON, on September 19, 1953. Together they raised five daughters, Geraldine (Glen) Cullingham, Sandra (Steve) Olsen, Cheryl (Glenn) Berst, Greta (John) Sacek, and Alison (Jim) Uliana. Gerald is survived by his daughters and most precious grandchildren, Dr. Kyle Cullingham & Krista (Pat) Willson; Jared (Sarah) & Ashley Olsen (Amanda Handscomb); Shaun (Natalie) Berst, Dr. Kayla Berst (Matt Schoales) & Tyler Berst; Chelsea (Howard Ip) & Aaron Sacek; Justin (Jaclyn DaSilva) & Marcus Uliana, and five great grandchildren, Mya & Emma Olsen, Alexa Berst, Wyatt Willson, and Scottie Schoales. He is also survived by two brothers, Tom (Barbara), and Norman (Corinne), sister Audrey Adduono, and sister-in-laws Jacqueline Kuzemczak and Evelyn Kent.We'll love you forever, we'll like you for always.
Gerald was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Marya, parents Peter and Mary Gustafson, brother George Gustafson, sister Viola Horne and brother and sister-in-laws.
Most importantly, he loved to hear about the lives and adventures of his grand and great grandchildren, from their first steps to sports activities, travels, accomplishments, and careers. Gerald will always be remembered as a proud Norwegian Viking and Veteran, with a love for horseback riding and Johnny Cash, and as an excellent provider for his family. He had a strong passion to work hard, as a millwright, supervisor, and superintendent, on numerous projects and loved to tell endless stories including all the details about his workers, bosses, and the projects. His garage was his second home.
The family expresses appreciation to our angels who have been with us on this journey, Ken Graham, Lorraine Vincent, Michelle (Hospice NW Volunteer), and the wonderful staff at Bethammi Nursing Home and Hilldale Day Program. Thank you for your care and compassion, sharing our pain, and/or enlightening our dear father's spirits especially in this challenging chapter of his life.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service has been held. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Marya Gustafson Annual Award at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (www.nosm.ca/advancement/giving/donate-now/).
We pray that our parents will have an amazing dance together in Heaven and continue to look over us all with their continued love and never ending guidance.
As long as we're living, our daddy you'll be.