In Loving Memory of
GERALD (JERRY)
HYVARINEN
Mar. 14, 1940 – Apr. 12, 2018
You can shed tears
because they are gone
Or you can smile
because they lived,
You can close your eyes
and pray they will come back
Or you can open your eyes
and see all that they left for you.
Your heart can be empty
because you can't see them,
Or you can be full
of the love you shared.
You can turn your back
on tomorrow and live yesterday,
Or you can be happy for tomorrow
because of yesterday.
You can remember only
that they are gone,
Or you can cherish their memory
and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind
and feel empty,
Or you can do what they
would want Smile,
Open Your Heart,
Love... and go on.
~Elizabeth Ammons
Thinking of you today
and every day.
~Love always, Helen and Family