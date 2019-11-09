|
|
Mr. Gerald Jarvis, age 81, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on November 6, 2019. Born and raised in Fort William, the son of Catherine and John Jarvis. On line condolences at:
Jerry graduated from vocational school and successfully completed a three year course in Assessment Practice and Principles through Queen's University. Jerry thoroughly enjoyed his friends and coworkers through his 35 years in the assessment field.
Jerry excelled in many sports, especially hockey and baseball. He had many friends who he cherished and often spoke about with great respect.
Gerald is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey (Sherri) and Matthew, whom he loved dearly and was exceptionally close to and was a proud father. Jerry also had 2 grandchildren that he cherished, Jakob and Emily.
We loved our father and he will be dearly missed. Special memories for us include times at our family camp, skiing, golfing or just being together. We remember enjoying the big red pillow he had for us as kids and love that the tradition continued with life size stuffed bears for each of the grandchildren. He loved breakfast on Saturday morning where he would play with the grandkids and wrestle with them for toonies. Our father helped teach us the importance of working hard and helping others.
Our father was strong and determined. When he put his mind to something, there was no changing it. He fought a long hard battle with his Amyloidosis which threatened his independence and we were determined to help. It became our family mission to try and fulfill his greatest wish to stay in his home. Through all this, he always kept a positive attitude. His strength and determination was demonstrated right until the end as he fought hard those last days in hospice.
Gerald was predeceased by his parents and siblings Noreen (John) Cano, Ken (Charlotte), Helen (Walter) Harrison, James (Edna), Jewel (Ken) Corbett and Robert. He is also survived by his sister in law Loraine Jarvis as well as several nieces and nephews.
Respecting Jerry's final wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca