August 20, 1948 – August 13, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Gerald (Jerry) Thomas Craig, peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Gerald was born in Fort William on August 20, 1948. He was educated locally and went on to have a 25 year career with Bowater, as a Truck Driver and Loader Operator, until retirement in 2003. He made many friends over the years and enjoyed selling his “Jerry Dogs.” Jerry drove school bus for 4 years and loved seeing the kids. He also drove for Hagi Transit and would often laugh and say “Oh boy! Now I have to work with my two wives, Connie and Sharon.” Jerry was a hard working, honest man with a huge heart and will live on with us forever.
Jerry will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Connie (nee O'Neill); sons Henry (Carrie) Craig and John (Lori) Craig, both of Edmonton; daughters Lori (Alexander) McCoy of Thunder Bay, Samantha Craig of Calgary and Michelle Craig of Thunder Bay as well as his eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. He will also be missed by his special buddy, his dog Dexter.
He was predeceased by his father Gordon Craig and mother Rose Choronaby; step mother Jane Craig; sister Darlene and brother Gordon; mother-in-law Jean O'Neill and father-in-law Percy O'Neill as well as his grandson Jordan Polhill.
We would like to send our thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of ICU at TBRHSC for making this a peaceful time for Jerry. Thank you for all of the care and compassion shown to him and our family. Thank you also to the nurses on Unit 2B for the extra care they gave Jerry.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Gerald Craig will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with Pastor Neil Otke officiating. Entombment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens following the reception. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Chapel.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gerald to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
