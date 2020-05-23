Mr. Gerald "Gerry" "Whiskers" Dwayne Stenlund aged 71, passed away suddenly in his sleep at Bethammi Nursing Home on May 18th, 2020.



Gerald was born on August 4th, 1948 in Port Arthur, ON to Alice (nee Strey) and Fritz Stenlund.



In his early years, he worked in Nipigon ON as a fishing guide before working on the Coast Guard ship Nokomis and Stiffs Tug boats on the Great Lakes. He obtained his Captains licence for inland lakes.



In 1970 he ventured on being employed with The City of Thunder Bay Transit. During his years there, he went on to College in Toronto with his family to obtain his Body man/Painter Licence and continued employment with the City until his retirement at 50. In his off time, he also did beautiful bodywork and paint on several vehicles including his own.



Following retirement he travelled to numerous destinations overseas, around the US, and locally with his wife. The number one activity that he had a passion for was fishing during all months of the year along with camping. He also loved to portage into many lakes. Any lake he went to he always had limits of beautiful nice sized pickerel of which he loved to share for a nice fish fry. He fished all species of fish.



He would get limits of Lake trout and smoke it until it tasted like candy. Specks would be a specialty. Many trophy sized fish were had. As children we used to go with him in our PJ's to fish for smelts or go pick dew worms at night with a flashlight at Grandmas house after she watered the lawn during the day. His other passion was hunting small and large game which also included camping. A true outdoors man and was never shy of roughing it. When filleting fish it was like a blur when watching him. Never any waste.



Many times he would bring home wildlife, one being turtles and then returned them back to nature at a later date. He also brought home frozen fish from ice fishing and put them in a bathtub full of water to watch them come back to life. Something that always amazed us as kids.



His other pastimes were spending time with family and many long time and treasured friends. And also, the latest dog Jackson. Gerald will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Joanne (nee Doran) Stenlund of 49 years together for 56 years. He is also survived by his daughters Julie (Dan) Hurd, Cherie Stenlund, and 3 wonderful grandchildren Dustin Hurd (Emily Belluz), Jordan Hurd, and Chloe Stenlund all of Thunder Bay. Brother in law Bernie (Wendy) Doran, nephews Devin (Lisa) Doran, Greg (Rhanda) Doran, and niece Lindsay Doran (Lenore Bonk), Rick (Veronique) Frost all of Thunder Bay, as well as numerous cousins.



Predeceased by his parents, sister Darlene Frost, brother in law Dave Frost, and nephew Christopher Frost, mother in law Virgina Doran (nee Landgraff) and Father in law Bernard Doran.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Gerald's life will be announced at a later date.



If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association, MS Society, or Canadian Heart Association.





