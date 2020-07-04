1/1
Geraldine (Debby) Hacio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Debby Hacio, age 88 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side and at the window, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Born October 13, 1931 to John and Angelina Maltese. She attended P.A.C.I., and after school worked in the family store Maltese Grocery. Following her graduation of high school, Debby worked for the Department of Lands and Forests. She met and married William Hacio and were married for 66 years. Together they had five children.

Debby is survived by her husband William, four daughters: Lois Hacio, Lori (Don) Paterson, Debra (Doug) Vanderwey, Kelly (George) Badanai, and daughter-in-law Daniella Hacio. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Will Menzies, Isabella Paterson, Max Paterson, Sclater Paterson, Taylor Vanderwey, Colin Vanderwey, Ross Vanderwey, Amanda Hacio, Melissa Hacio, Andrea Hacio, Spencer Badanai, Neave Badanai, 2 great grandchildren, Sterling Mayans (New York City) and Ethan Paterson (Calgary), sister Penny Stovel and many more nephews and nieces.

Debby was predeceased by her son Christopher Hacio, her parents John and Angelina Maltese, sisters: Arlen, Dolly, Diane, Rosemarie, and Doretta, brothers: Ted, Rocky and John Maltese.

Debby volunteered for many organizations. She enjoyed volunteering at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, St. Joseph's Auxiliary, and in the past with the MS Society as past president. She also served with the Thunder Bay Kinettes.

The family would like to express thanks to the many caregivers who assisted our mom: Dr. Ek, Dr. Skunta, Chartwell-Hilldale, Manor House Adult Day Program, Katie from Life Labs, and all the staff and caregivers at the TCU (Regional Hospital).

Our family would like to thank our sister Lois for her commitment to our mothers care during the last years of her life.

Cremation has take place and a family ceremony will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beanies 4 Brain Cancer fundraiser, established in memory of her son, Chris, at www.thepmcf.ca/b4b.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved