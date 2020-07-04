Debby Hacio, age 88 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side and at the window, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.



Born October 13, 1931 to John and Angelina Maltese. She attended P.A.C.I., and after school worked in the family store Maltese Grocery. Following her graduation of high school, Debby worked for the Department of Lands and Forests. She met and married William Hacio and were married for 66 years. Together they had five children.



Debby is survived by her husband William, four daughters: Lois Hacio, Lori (Don) Paterson, Debra (Doug) Vanderwey, Kelly (George) Badanai, and daughter-in-law Daniella Hacio. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Will Menzies, Isabella Paterson, Max Paterson, Sclater Paterson, Taylor Vanderwey, Colin Vanderwey, Ross Vanderwey, Amanda Hacio, Melissa Hacio, Andrea Hacio, Spencer Badanai, Neave Badanai, 2 great grandchildren, Sterling Mayans (New York City) and Ethan Paterson (Calgary), sister Penny Stovel and many more nephews and nieces.



Debby was predeceased by her son Christopher Hacio, her parents John and Angelina Maltese, sisters: Arlen, Dolly, Diane, Rosemarie, and Doretta, brothers: Ted, Rocky and John Maltese.



Debby volunteered for many organizations. She enjoyed volunteering at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, St. Joseph's Auxiliary, and in the past with the MS Society as past president. She also served with the Thunder Bay Kinettes.



The family would like to express thanks to the many caregivers who assisted our mom: Dr. Ek, Dr. Skunta, Chartwell-Hilldale, Manor House Adult Day Program, Katie from Life Labs, and all the staff and caregivers at the TCU (Regional Hospital).



Our family would like to thank our sister Lois for her commitment to our mothers care during the last years of her life.



Cremation has take place and a family ceremony will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beanies 4 Brain Cancer fundraiser, established in memory of her son, Chris, at www.thepmcf.ca/b4b.



