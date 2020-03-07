|
We are sad to announce the unexpected passing of Geraldine Rae Gilbert (nee Gillis) on February 16, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Her passing was just shy of her ninetieth birthday which she was looking forward to celebrating. She was born and raised and lived her whole life in Thunder Bay. She retired from the LPH as food supervisor where she made life long friends. In her younger years, she loved to do anything outdoors, such as, camping, fishing and prospecting with Dad. Some of our fondest childhood memories are of these family outings. Later on, she travelled to Texas, Vegas and some bus tours down south, experiencing new adventures. Mom was a social butterfly, enjoying her bingo nights and having a good laugh at the card parties with family and friends. She was the glue that held the family together and was always there when we needed her. She was a very special Mom of 7 children, 3 of which predeceased her (Richard, Tommy and Deborah). Also predeceased by her husband of 66 years and the love of her life, Weldon, her parents Frances and Percy Gillis and 9 siblings. Left to mourn and deeply missed by her children, Susan Harrison (Ron), Linda Hull (John), Bonnie Ossevorth (Garry), Colleen (Pebbles), 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by 5 siblings, Sandy, Mary Anne, Duncan (Mickey), Nancy, and Susan (Howard) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her "Celebration of Life" will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at the Oliver Road Recreation Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice.Online condolences
