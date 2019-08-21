|
|
Geraldine (Bear) Susan DeCorte passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 at the TBRHSC. She was born in Bar Head, Alberta and was a member of the Alexis Nakota Sioux First Nation. She was raised by loving foster parents; then started her own family in Alberta. She had Kyle, Samantha, Shania and Kyran. She met the love of her life, Terry (Hawk) DeCorte, and together they had Skie, Kyler and Spirit as well as step-children Sara, Charmaine and Taylor-Marie. She fostered several nephews and nieces while in Alberta. Bear moved to Thunder Bay in 2013 after Hawk's passing. She enjoyed the outdoors, cooking shows and spending time with her children. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, her companion Frank Primrose, best friend Brian Wyer, Janis, Cheryl (Dolly) and numerous family and friends. On line condolences at:
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service time. A Celebration will follow at the Westfort Prosvita, 721 West Gore Street.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca