Mr. Gerard Berube (Jerry), age 72, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 with family by his side. Born in Pinewood Rainy River, ON October 27th, 1946. He was employed by Great Lakes Paper Mill, retiring after 34 years. Survived by his wife Beverly-Ann (Birbilis), who he married November 23, 1968. Also his daughters Nancy Berube and Lori-Anne Roberts (husband Rick); grandchildren Khalla, Deven, Taylor-Rose and Quin Roberts, Yvonne and Yvette Hoard; great grandchildren Ryder and Tucker; brothers Joe and Lloyd Berube and niece Clara Keeping. He loved hunting and fishing and mostly he loved camping with all his grandchildren at Blue Lake. His faith and church were a big part of his life. We will miss him dearly. A private celebration of life will be held on March 29th from 2pm-5pm at the Thunder Bay Free Methodist Church with a short service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kakabeka Bible Camp (via Thunder Bay Free Methodist) or the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com