Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Thunder Bay Free Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thunder Bay Free Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Berube
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard (Jerry) Berube


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerard (Jerry) Berube Obituary

Mr. Gerard Berube (Jerry), age 72, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 with family by his side. Born in Pinewood Rainy River, ON October 27th, 1946. He was employed by Great Lakes Paper Mill, retiring after 34 years. Survived by his wife Beverly-Ann (Birbilis), who he married November 23, 1968. Also his daughters Nancy Berube and Lori-Anne Roberts (husband Rick); grandchildren Khalla, Deven, Taylor-Rose and Quin Roberts, Yvonne and Yvette Hoard; great grandchildren Ryder and Tucker; brothers Joe and Lloyd Berube and niece Clara Keeping. He loved hunting and fishing and mostly he loved camping with all his grandchildren at Blue Lake. His faith and church were a big part of his life. We will miss him dearly. A private celebration of life will be held on March 29th from 2pm-5pm at the Thunder Bay Free Methodist Church with a short service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kakabeka Bible Camp (via Thunder Bay Free Methodist) or the Thunder Bay District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now