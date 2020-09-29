Gerard Ouimette

Mr. Gerard (Gerry) Ouimette, age 84 years, resident of Nipigon Long Term Care Home, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. Born on September 2, 1936 to a large family in Val Rita, ON, he completed grade 8 as most young men of that generation and went to work. He worked numerous jobs over the years , ending up as an owner/operator truck driver for the majority of his working life. He put on many miles over the years, working and travelling. After retirement at age 65, he went back to work driving and then retired again at age 70. In 2011 he and Jeannette moved out to Dorion to be closer to their family. Gerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and spent a lot of time in the great outdoors. The last few years has been hard with him not being able to get out fishing or hunting and it was difficult for him to give up his guns, trailer, boat and fishing gear. But he sure had lots of great stories to tell. Gerry is survived by his son Marc Ouimette (Jennifer), his daughter Gisele Schaaf (Dean), his grandsons Jared Schaaf (Breanne), Isaac, Graham and Adam Schaaf. Sisters Rita Meilleur, Aurore Meilleur and Pauline Ouimette. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his wife Jeannette (nee Caissie), his parents William and Noella Ouimette, Brothers: Aimie, Alphonse, Albert, Ralph & Edouard Ouimette. Sisters: Berthe Gallant, Laurette Fortin, Lina Marenger, Marie-Ange Bond, Bernadette Chartrand & Annette Caron. Cremation has taken place, due to COVID restrictions a private celebration of life will be held. Attendance by invitation only. Interment will be held at Dorion Mountainside Cemetery, at a later date. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the doctors, nurses and PSW's at Nipigon District Memorial Hospital.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com