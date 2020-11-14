It is with sadness that we share with you the peaceful passing of our father, Gerard LaForme (Jerry) on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, at his beloved home, surrounded by his family.



Dad was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba on July 13th, 1928 to Marie Louise and Timothee LaForme. He spent his early years growing up on the family farm in Inwood, Manitoba alongside his brothers, Raymond and Charles (Eddie), and his sister Blanche and cousin Audrey. Life on the farm was hard but priceless, and Dad enjoyed sharing stories of his shenanigans before setting out to see the world outside of Inwood.



A scheduled eye surgery brought him to Port Arthur, Ontario where he met his future wife, Shirley, with whom he spent the next 60 years of his life. They raised us – their daughters, Lorelei and Micheline – together and waited what seemed like forever for their two granddaughters, Emma and Meiyan. Instantly, they became his reason for being and everything he did was with them in mind. Most importantly, he always taught them “how to” so that they knew how to take care of themselves, which is something he taught us as well.



Dad was an Ironworker, high rigger, a proud lifetime member of Local 759 and an instructor at Confederation College. No doubt you have travelled on one of the many bridges or spent time in the buildings that Dad helped to put up around Ontario. One of his most exotic builds was in Puerto Rico. His last big build – for which he had the help of his brothers-in-law Gordon and Edward – was the beautiful home on Lake Superior where he and Mom spent the last 29 years and where could always be found fixing this or doing that. It was here that he met many new friends and enjoyed the corn roasts, annual Christmas parties and of course the Thursday night “Drink and Stink' with the men from neighbourhood.



Dad was proud of his Métis ancestry and would be the first one to tell you that Louie Riel himself camped on his great grandfather's land during the days of the Louis Riel rebellion. He was also proud that he shared this special bond with his side of the family as well as his daughters and granddaughters. Dad may have left Manitoba in his early years, but his childhood home and his family were always in his heart. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his nephews and nieces and made sure others knew about them too.



Dad loved the outdoors. He enjoyed riding the snowmobile trails, quading in unchartered territories, camping, fishing and downhill skiing. Of course, we can't forget the most famous outdoor adventure, ”The Blueberry Expedition,” which required the search and rescue services of his long time friend Ernie, whom he loved and respected dearly (even if his ears would be ringing for days after his visits). Dad loved travelling and spent many vacations cruising, exploring various islands and chasing his family around the globe. In our early days, we spent countless hours driving throughout this country and others, always finding some sort of an adventure along the way. Dad was a fan of Ling Lee and took up Chinese food cooking. He was famous for his bon bons, and in later years, became our official waffle maker as he perfected his mother-in-law Mabel's secret recipe.



We extend our thanks to our awesome caregivers throughout the years especially Ernestine, Marlo and Mike. We appreciate all the love and help that you gave us. Calvin, our go-to Nurse Practitioner, Emily, Brianna and Jen the Nurses who provided support and care for Dad, and for us as well.



We also send a special thanks to our Mom for taking such good care of Dad for all of these years. We know it wasn't easy. Your devotion and commitment to keeping him at home until the end is a testament to the love you had for him, and we are forever grateful.



Jerry will be lovingly missed and remembered by family and friends throughout Canada and Nevada. We have all been blessed to have had this time with our Dad, Jerry, and we have made memories that will last forever.



The bells you installed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church will ring in your honour.



Missing you already.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Society, VON and the Saint Elizabeth Healthcare.