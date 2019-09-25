|
|
It is with great sadness we announce Germaine's passing on September 22nd, 2019 in Thunder Bay, ON.
She was born in Tillsonburg, ON on January 30, 1945.
Germaine is survived by her husband Kalevi Kangas, step-sons Kaj (Rie) and Kurt. Siblings: Virginia, Nancy, Ron, Richard and Randy, as well as her chosen daughter Suzanne Squier.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be on Thursday, October 3 at 1:00 P.M. at Castlegreen Co-operative, 213 Castlegreen Drive.
Gifts in memory of Germaine will be gratefully accepted by Castlegreen Co-op.
