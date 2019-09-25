Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Castlegreen Co-operative
213 Castlegreen Drive
Resources
More Obituaries for Germaine Kangas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine L. Kangas


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Germaine L. Kangas Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce Germaine's passing on September 22nd, 2019 in Thunder Bay, ON.

She was born in Tillsonburg, ON on January 30, 1945.

Germaine is survived by her husband Kalevi Kangas, step-sons Kaj (Rie) and Kurt. Siblings: Virginia, Nancy, Ron, Richard and Randy, as well as her chosen daughter Suzanne Squier.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be on Thursday, October 3 at 1:00 P.M. at Castlegreen Co-operative, 213 Castlegreen Drive.

Gifts in memory of Germaine will be gratefully accepted by Castlegreen Co-op.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Germaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now