Gertrude Anna Kutzler (nee: Pfennig) passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 94 years of age. Gertrude was born on October 1, 1924 in Frauenhain Germany, where she eventually met and married Henry Kutzler in 1946. The couple immigrated to Canada in 1952 and settled in O'Connor Township, where through strength, love, and perseverance they built a beautiful home and family together.
Gertrude was devoted to her husband and family, and for many years enjoyed travelling with Henry, tending to their hobby farm, gardening, mothering her kids and grandkids, and hosting big meals from her kitchen. Gertie was hard-working, had a generous heart, enjoyed giving gifts and helping others, and loved to laugh, joke, and tell stories.
Gertrude was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Henry (2016), her daughter Karla (1982), son Hubert (1994), parents Paul and Anna, and siblings Herbert and Inge. Gertrude will be deeply missed by her daughter Annie (Daniel), grandchildren Kristopher (Ashley), Jessica, and Angelene (Ryan). Her great-grandchildren, Reese, Cole, Mallory, Jack, Rylen and Lachlan, will also sadly miss their Omi/Oma, who enjoyed spoiling them with treats and admiration.
Heartfelt thanks to the nursing and care staff at St. Joseph's Hospice, NWLHIN, Parameds, and PSW's who tended to Gertie while she was at home, as per her wishes.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service and internment will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Care Northwest would be appreciated.
