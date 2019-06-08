|
But our citizenship is in Heaven. And we eagerly await a Saviour from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform ourOn-line Condolences may be sent to
lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.
Philippians 3:20-21
On Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, the Lord called home, our beloved Mom, Oma and Great Oma, Geziena Veurink nee Breukelman at the age of 91. Her family is comforted by the knowledge that she is "Safe in the Arms of Jesus." Geziena was born in Ommen, The Netherlands on July 29, 1927.
She married her husband Hendrik Jan Veurink on July 26 ,1951. They farmed in the Netherlands until 1963 when they immigrated to Canada with their children and continued farming in Slate River. Geziena worked hard alongside her husband and enjoyed farm life. She showed her love and devotion to the Lord by selflessly serving family and others. She was uniquely sensitive to the needs of others. She loved being surrounded by children and her deepest desire was for them to put their trust in Jesus. Geziena was always an active church member, most recently of the United Reformed Church. She enjoyed the gift of music, especially singing, that brought praise to God.
She is survived by her nine children, daughter Minnie (Herb Grootenboer), Brantford, sons, Hank (Alice), Waterford, Fritz (Alice-Marie), John (Arlene), Hans (Diane), Jarvis, Ben (Ruth), Medicine Hat, Jerry (Nancy), daughters Jeannette (Henry Tempelman Ý) and Melinda (Dave Haveman), loving Oma to 39 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Alice Jaspers, Dien Cramer, sister-in-law Minke Breukelman, brothers Gerry (Lena) Breukelman, Fritz (Sylvia) Breukelman, Ben (Ann) Breukelman, sister Tini (Hans) Bontius. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and the Netherlands also survive. She was predeceased by husband Hendrik Jan Veurink (2006), sister Mientje Breukelman (1951), granddaughter Julia Marie Veurink (1982), great granddaughter Cara Geziena Veurink (2013), great grandson Josiah Knopp (2009), Egbert Breukelman (2018).
Visitation for family and friends will be held at United Reformed Church on Highway 130 on Sunday, June 9th, 6:30-9:00pm. Interment service with family will be held Monday, June 10, procession departing URC 9:30am. to Stanley Hill Cemetery followed by a memorial service at United Reformed Church at 11:00am. with Rev. Ancel Merwin officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Thunder Bay Christian School will be appreciated. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Hogarth 2 South for the quality care Geziena received during her stay.
Geziena Veurink will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com