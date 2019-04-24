|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gilbert Lester Toppin, age 88 years, on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Chartwell in Thunder Bay.
Gil was born in 1930 in Barbados, West Indies. At 14 years old he was sent to attend school at Ridley College in St. Catherine's, Ontario. He continued his education at the University of Toronto and graduated with a degree in Forestry in 1953. He reconnected with his childhood sweetheart and they were married on August 1st of the same year. A daughter and son soon followed and they began raising their family in Toronto. He started his career with Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (ULC) as an inspector and worked his way up to become Vice-President.
Gil loved and excelled in many sports, including cricket, tennis, soccer, track and field, golf and croquet. He had many interests; ham radio (VE3BPT), photography, painting, carpentry and playing the harmonica and the spoons. He travelled to every province and territory and was happy to live in Canada with its four seasons and varied landscapes. He always spoke fondly of his summers as a student spent in Algonquin Park putting up telephone poles.
Gil was a devoted husband and a loving, caring person to his family and friends. Many knew him as “Chopper”, a nickname from his youth taken from a tough little cartoon character named Chopper Ryan. His support and faith in his children's choices instilled confidence.
Gil is survived by his wife Betty Toppin; his two children Natalie Jane (Ellery) and James L. (Cathy); grandchildren Patrick (Danielle), Luke (Melissa), Emily, Meggie and James (Janna); great grandchild Macy-Jade; he will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
He was predeceased by his brothers Bert and Pat, sister Joan and parents Jennie and Lester.
We would like to thank the caring staff at Chartwell Arundel, Wesway and Paramed for their support, as well as the Thunder Bay Police, Paramedics and Dr. Hartford.
Funeral Service for Gilbert will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by The Rev'd Canon Ed Swayze with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of choice.