With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved brother Gilles Lyrette. Age 68, born in Port Arthur, attended St. Paul School, and St. Theresa School. Gilles graduated from Gron Morgan Memorial High School and as noted in his yearbook byline, “Goose spent most of the year either chasing or being chased by the girls in cooking class”. Cooking being his passion, over the hears he worked in several different jobs cooking at Robins Donuts, Mariaggi Hotel, and on the ships.

Gillies is survived by his 7 siblings, Diane Brindley (Hal), Phillip Lyrette (Hattie Mintenko), Carol Bosinger (John), Lorraine Papineau (Mike Rubenick) Guy Lyrette, Jean-Paul Lyrette (Cathy), Kristine Lyrette and numerous nieces and nephews and his dog Cody. Predeceased by his parents, Edmond Lyrette (1995) and Beatrice Lyrette (2018).

To his many friends and management at Andras Court, a special thanks for your kindness and support of our brother, he spoke of you wonderful people often.

Cremation has taken place and his Funeral Services will be held on October 9th, at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 290 Greenville Ave., Thunder Bay, ON at 10:00 a.m. Father Francis Pudiberry presiding.

Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery and Celebration of Life will be a family only ceremony.

If friends so desire, it would be wonderful, if you could perform an act of kindness in his honour.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
