It is with heavy hearts that Marie (Edmire) and Val (Valmond) Theriault are mourning the unexpected passing of their youngest son Gilles Theriault on November 14, 2020.



Gilles was born July 10, 1979 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was known as a fun loving funny man who loved life and the outdoors. He spent many of his summer days camping and fishing with his family, friends and little dog Moose. He also had a love for cards.



He has worked at Canada Post for the past 21 years where he made many close, lifelong friends.



He is survived by his parents Marie and Val, his brothers Jodie Stansfield (Joan), Rene (Jody), his nephew Chase (Serena), his niece Danica, his Aunt Gloria Bourque, as well as many aunts and uncles in New Brunswick, and also many cousins in Ontario and New Brunswick, and Godmother Claudette Perron. He was loved by all and will be missed greatly.



As per Gilles wishes, cremation has taken place and a grave side burial will be at a later date.