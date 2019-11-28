|
(nee STEWART)
Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bluewater Health, Gillian Hearn passed away at the age of 74. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Donald (Rhonda) Hearn, Leanne (Jeff) Jackson, and Allison (Ron) Reid. Cherished grandmother of Mitchell and Amanda Hearn; Samantha (Michael) Scott, Abigail, McKenna and Paula Jackson; Dylan, Kendra, and Rachael Reid; and great-grandmother of Hannah and Amelia Scott. Dear sister of Peter (Shelly) Stewart and Marnie (Jack) MacMillan. Fondly remembered by many other relatives, including many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Gillian was a Registered Nurse and a nursing instructor in Thunder Bay for many years. She was a lifeguard and swimming instructor as well as a Girl Guide leader. Gillian enjoyed swimming, quilting, knitting, and travelling extensively. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being a part of her book club and quilting club. Gillian and David played Rumoli with their card club for over 43 years. Gillian was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Thunder Bay and St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church. Cremation has taken place. A funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 718 Cathcart Blvd., Sarnia, on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Bartholomew's Church (or at Smith Funeral Home by cheque only). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia.
