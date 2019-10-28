|
November 21, 1939 - October 25, 2019
With his family by his side, Gino Perri passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Matilda, daughters Melina (Vic Laurin and children Ryan, Rachelle and Nicole), Anita, Pamela, and Gina. Sisters Franca Filice, and Lina (Franco) Viola (Italy). In-laws Maria Arella, Rosaria Filice, Leondina (Francesco) Mollame, Guerino (Raffaela) Filice and Antonio (Lina) Filice, and many nieces, and nephews and godson Mike Pucci.
Dad was a proud Italian and proud Canadian. He was born in Aiello Calabro, Cosenza, Italy to Carmela (Caputo) and Bruno Perri. He immigrated to Canada at the age of 17 and settled in Port Arthur. He met and married mom in 1965. He was proud of his daughters, encouraging education and independence. He worked for Manitoba Pool Grain Elevators for over 35 years and rarely missed a day of work. He instilled in us his strong work ethic. He was fortunate to retire in June 1998. He missed his work buddies but it gave dad more time to spend outdoors, tend to his vegetable garden and to hunt. He loved fresh vegetables and sharing his bounty with family and friends.
Dad loved hunting and was very knowledgeable and skilled. He had many hunting stories...you might have heard one or two. We have heard him being called "the hunter of all hunters" and we couldn't agree more.
He was a good neighbour and always on the look out for speeders.
Over the last 13 years, our parents have helped care their granddaughter Nicole. Dad taught her Italian. Dad passed on his love of gardening to her. He also involved her in the annual tradition of sausage making. He was a proud Nonno and looked forward to hearing about her sports and great marks. She was a big part of his day, as he was in hers.
Dad was a member of the Italian Hall and the Gran Sasso Club. He looked forward to volunteering at Festa Italiana every year.
Dad was passionate and knowledgeable in many topics including politics, Third World Countries, the weather, sports, Canadian youth and more. And he wasn't shy about sharing his opinion.
His daughters would like to thank Mom for dedicating her life to us, and Dad. When Dad's health declined, she did everything she could to make him comfortable. Just when we thought she couldn't do more, she did. We love you both so much.
Our family would like to thank the Doctors and nurses of 1A, 2C and the rehab staff at TBRHSC for the excellent care he received.
As per dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Le Stelle Alpine Italian Dancers, The Underground Gym or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
