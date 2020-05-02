It is with indescribable pain and sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Giovanna Galluccio Chiarelli, on April 28, 2020 after a lengthy stay at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She was 77 years old.
Mom was born in Roccaraionola, Napoli, Italy on June 10, 1942 to Bartolomeo Galluccio and Carolina Silvestri. She was the 3rd youngest of 8 children. She moved to Canada in 1962 where she began the next chapter of her life with her husband of 20 years, our dad, Giovanni Eleuterio Chiarelli. Together, they raised us – Mary, Tony and Frances residing at our family home at 164 Machar Avenue.
They instilled the meaning of family, work ethic, and respect in us, which we passed on to our children. Mom's pride was always so evident in her sparkling eyes and beautiful smile when she spoke of us... her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We count our blessings every day for our “Mom”, “Nonna”, and “Nonnina”.
Mom was Giovanna by birth, which is what her Italian friends and family knew her by. To her Canadian friends, she was known as Joanne. All who knew her adored her for her compassion, kindness, and generosity. She was loved so much by her family, both in Canada and Italy, and she always looked forward to reuniting on family trips to Italy.
Mom was a very strong, absolutely beautiful, family-orientated, and independent woman. She loved embroidery, knitting and sewing, which led her to her jobs at T Kay's, New Method Laundry, and The City of Thunder Bay's Pioneer Ridge, where she retired in 1998. Mom was meticulous with details in the several homes she and Frank had built together, finally residing on Fireweed Bay. She was a devoted member to our local community here in Thunder Bay, where she volunteered at the Dew Drop Inn and loved helping those in need. She was a member of St. Anthony's Seniors' Club and St. Anthony's Catholic Women's League, where she loved calling BINGO's and spending time with all of her friends. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Italian Society of P.A. She was a selfless and kind-hearted woman, who we are so proud to call our mom.
She had European traditions combined with Canadian flare, which resulted in her being the perfect mom, the most respected Nonna, and an adored Nonnina. Mom's passion was cooking for her Belli di Nonna's: Francesca, Giovanna, Antonio, Elyssia, and Christian, as well as her Belli di Nonnina's: Giulia, Luca, Jacob, Emma, Delia, and John, ensuring their bellies were always full – something that gave her so much happiness.
She is now resting in the Golden Gates with her mother and father, her infant son – Frank Chiarelli, our dad – Giovanni Eleuterio Chiarelli, her brother Giovanni Galluccio, her sisters: Carmelina Ciniglio and Giuseppina Rosella, her brother in-laws: Pasquale Ciniglio; Bernardo Rosella; Nicola Perni; Pietro Pilato; and Felix De Lorenzi, her niece Lina Ciniglio, and her nephew Claudio Rosella. They are all so fortunate to be reunited with her.
We… Mary (Raffaele) Stefanile, Tony Chiarelli, and Frances (Greg) Adamo, will CHERISH YOU ALWAYS, along with your grandchildren: Francesca (Donny) Bruno; Giovanna (Christopher) Knowles; Antonio (Amanda) Stefanile; Elyssia Adamo; and Christian Adamo, and your great grandchildren: Giulia and Luca Bruno; Jacob and Emma Stefanile; and Delia and John Knowles, your sisters: Anna Perni; Maria (Gerardo) Iacobucci; Linda Pilato; Chlorinda De Lorenzi; and your many nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Italy, who all love you dearly. Last but certainly not least, your common law husband of 30 years, Frank Gigliotti, who we could not have persevered without during these past several months. When you needed us most, our world crumbled creating obstacles for us to see you in hospital.
Frank, we could not express our love and gratitude any other way but in Italian for you to truly understand…
Franco, non ci sono parole per esprimerti la nostra gratitudine e affetto per quello che hai fatto per nostra madre durante la sua lunga permanenza in ospedale. Quando la mamma aveva piu' bisogno di noi, non abbiamo potuto starle vicino a causa delle restrizioni dell' ospedale. Cosi all' improvviso sei rimasto il solo a poterle stare vicino, giorno e notte, sensa mai lamentarti ed hai messo la mamma prima anche della tua imcolumita. Ti saremo eternamente grati per la dedizione e sostegno che le hai dato.
~ Cara Mamma, Sarai Sempre Nei Nostri Cuori ~
Due to the present restrictions and guidelines for funerals, a private family funeral was held on Friday, May 1st at Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, followed by private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Online viewing of mom's private funeral may be viewed on the Everest Funeral Chapel website: everestofthunderbay.com beginning this evening.
We would like to thank Father Luigi Filippini for his comforting words during Mom's service.
When social distancing rules and regulations are lifted, we will announce mom's celebration of life that she deserves and all who love her may share in our wonderful memories of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charities of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Please sign the online condolences
and view a video of the service at everestofthunderbay.com
Mom was born in Roccaraionola, Napoli, Italy on June 10, 1942 to Bartolomeo Galluccio and Carolina Silvestri. She was the 3rd youngest of 8 children. She moved to Canada in 1962 where she began the next chapter of her life with her husband of 20 years, our dad, Giovanni Eleuterio Chiarelli. Together, they raised us – Mary, Tony and Frances residing at our family home at 164 Machar Avenue.
They instilled the meaning of family, work ethic, and respect in us, which we passed on to our children. Mom's pride was always so evident in her sparkling eyes and beautiful smile when she spoke of us... her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We count our blessings every day for our “Mom”, “Nonna”, and “Nonnina”.
Mom was Giovanna by birth, which is what her Italian friends and family knew her by. To her Canadian friends, she was known as Joanne. All who knew her adored her for her compassion, kindness, and generosity. She was loved so much by her family, both in Canada and Italy, and she always looked forward to reuniting on family trips to Italy.
Mom was a very strong, absolutely beautiful, family-orientated, and independent woman. She loved embroidery, knitting and sewing, which led her to her jobs at T Kay's, New Method Laundry, and The City of Thunder Bay's Pioneer Ridge, where she retired in 1998. Mom was meticulous with details in the several homes she and Frank had built together, finally residing on Fireweed Bay. She was a devoted member to our local community here in Thunder Bay, where she volunteered at the Dew Drop Inn and loved helping those in need. She was a member of St. Anthony's Seniors' Club and St. Anthony's Catholic Women's League, where she loved calling BINGO's and spending time with all of her friends. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Italian Society of P.A. She was a selfless and kind-hearted woman, who we are so proud to call our mom.
She had European traditions combined with Canadian flare, which resulted in her being the perfect mom, the most respected Nonna, and an adored Nonnina. Mom's passion was cooking for her Belli di Nonna's: Francesca, Giovanna, Antonio, Elyssia, and Christian, as well as her Belli di Nonnina's: Giulia, Luca, Jacob, Emma, Delia, and John, ensuring their bellies were always full – something that gave her so much happiness.
She is now resting in the Golden Gates with her mother and father, her infant son – Frank Chiarelli, our dad – Giovanni Eleuterio Chiarelli, her brother Giovanni Galluccio, her sisters: Carmelina Ciniglio and Giuseppina Rosella, her brother in-laws: Pasquale Ciniglio; Bernardo Rosella; Nicola Perni; Pietro Pilato; and Felix De Lorenzi, her niece Lina Ciniglio, and her nephew Claudio Rosella. They are all so fortunate to be reunited with her.
We… Mary (Raffaele) Stefanile, Tony Chiarelli, and Frances (Greg) Adamo, will CHERISH YOU ALWAYS, along with your grandchildren: Francesca (Donny) Bruno; Giovanna (Christopher) Knowles; Antonio (Amanda) Stefanile; Elyssia Adamo; and Christian Adamo, and your great grandchildren: Giulia and Luca Bruno; Jacob and Emma Stefanile; and Delia and John Knowles, your sisters: Anna Perni; Maria (Gerardo) Iacobucci; Linda Pilato; Chlorinda De Lorenzi; and your many nieces and nephews both in Canada and in Italy, who all love you dearly. Last but certainly not least, your common law husband of 30 years, Frank Gigliotti, who we could not have persevered without during these past several months. When you needed us most, our world crumbled creating obstacles for us to see you in hospital.
Frank, we could not express our love and gratitude any other way but in Italian for you to truly understand…
Franco, non ci sono parole per esprimerti la nostra gratitudine e affetto per quello che hai fatto per nostra madre durante la sua lunga permanenza in ospedale. Quando la mamma aveva piu' bisogno di noi, non abbiamo potuto starle vicino a causa delle restrizioni dell' ospedale. Cosi all' improvviso sei rimasto il solo a poterle stare vicino, giorno e notte, sensa mai lamentarti ed hai messo la mamma prima anche della tua imcolumita. Ti saremo eternamente grati per la dedizione e sostegno che le hai dato.
~ Cara Mamma, Sarai Sempre Nei Nostri Cuori ~
Due to the present restrictions and guidelines for funerals, a private family funeral was held on Friday, May 1st at Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, followed by private interment in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Online viewing of mom's private funeral may be viewed on the Everest Funeral Chapel website: everestofthunderbay.com beginning this evening.
We would like to thank Father Luigi Filippini for his comforting words during Mom's service.
When social distancing rules and regulations are lifted, we will announce mom's celebration of life that she deserves and all who love her may share in our wonderful memories of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charities of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Please sign the online condolences
and view a video of the service at everestofthunderbay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.