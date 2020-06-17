It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Mother, Nonna and Bisnonna, Giovanna Tombolan (Ruberto) on Saturday June 6,2020 at age 86. She passed peacefully with her loving family by her side.



Giovanna was born in Siambiase di Lamezia Terme, Italy, on March 31, 1934 to Caterina Paola and Giovanni Ruberto. She immigrated to Canada in 1953 following her brother and settled in Port Arthur. Not too soon after, she met the love of her life, Lino, at Vi's Tavern and were united in Holy Matrimony in 1956 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. They were married for 57 years and were blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, with 2 on the way.



Giovanna will be remembered as a hard worker, gentle, kind and selfless; a woman that never complained, even when times were hard and always looked to a better future. She enjoyed gardening and devoted her life to caring for all of her family without fault. Nonna especially cherished her time spent with her grandson Joey, watching TV shows and storytelling. Giovanna loved every moment of life she was given, neither hard times nor her illness would rob her of who she was.



Giovanna was devout in her Roman Catholic faith. From her childhood onward, she had a special place in her heart for Saint Father Padre Pio. She is now in the comforting arms of her Saviour.



Giovanna is survived by children Giulio, Elena (David), Susie (Nelson), John (Patricia); Grandchildren Kelly (Franco), Samantha (Danny), Joey, David (Andrea), Justin, Jennifer (Jason), Jimmy (Kayla), Eva, and Celeste; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Breanna, Abigail, and Giovanni. Brother Salvatore (Susan), and daughter-in-law Jodie. She is also survived by numerous relatives.



She was predeceased by the love of her life, Lino, and her parents, Caterina and Giovanni Ruberto. Brothers and sister-in-Iaws Francesco and Francesca, Vincenzo and Angelina, Peppino and Caterina, and great niece Natacha Martinie Ruberto and numerous relatives.



The family would like to express our thanks to Dr. Michael Long for caring and respecting her wishes. As per Giovanna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Shelter House or Food Bank would be greatly appreciated.





We love you Nonna. “Goodnight dear God, the day was fun, guard my sleep until morning sun. Amen”

“Ti vedremo in paradiso.”