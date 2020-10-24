

July 3, 1929 - October 21, 2020



“I'm better today than the day before” - Giovanni Colaneri.



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and nonno, Giovanni Colaneri on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, with family at his side.Giovanni was born on July 3, 1929 in Castelmauro, Italy to parents Antonio and Maria. He left his home along with his new bride Giuseppina, in June of 1958 to begin a new life in Canada. Giovanni worked as a labourer in construction where he developed his fine skills of cement finishing. There are a lot of basements, driveways and walkways around town with his handy work on display! He later went to work at Lakehead Newsprint for many years before retirement 26 years ago.Giovanni's greatest passion was his family. He would say that a close family is worth more than all the money in the world. His kids and grandchildren were his pride and joy as was his wife Giuseppina (Josephine as many knew her). He loved to play with the grandkids and let them help in the garden and tell them Italian jokes that he thought were hilarious. With his boys and son-in law, there were many evenings after dinner spent near the woodstove accompanied by words of wisdom. He would spin tales of growing up in his village and then about life's lessons from then to present. He always liked to be out in the yard during the day and took great pride in his garden. He had one of the best gardens in all of Westfort and if you happened to walk by, you were going home with something he grew. He also enjoyed dancing at any event and if he got you on the dance floor to do a polka, you were guaranteed to come off that dance floor with your head spinning. He was known for his spins. His daughter always looked forward to dancing with her dad. Whether at a summer backyard party or in the house for holiday dinners, there was a feast followed by music, dance, and, well, more food at the Colaneri house. Giovanni's other passions were making wine, sausage and sauce. His homemade wine was excellent, which he was very proud of. You could not leave the Colaneri home without having at least a little taste. And when you did leave, you could not walk a straight line. If he had a cold, the remedy would be boiled wine. In fact, his wine was the remedy for most ailments!Giovanni was a life long member of the Italian Society and the DaVinci Centre. After Sunday lunch, he would head down to the DaVinci to play cards or bocce with his friends.Although not tall in stature, Giovanni was giant in the family - a hard worker who instilled his work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He was always doing something to keep busy. He will be a very hard act to follow, and is an inspiration to those who knew him.Giovanni is going to be greatly missed by his daughter Marie Hogan (Michael) with grandchildren Adam, Stefanie (Tyler) and Lisa (Brendan), son Antonio (Kerry), son Lorenzo (Helen) with grandchildren Emma and Rubi, and son Micheal (Chrisandra) with grandson Liam. He is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Cianfagna, Filomena Petta and Antonietta Sticca, his sister-in-law Maria Notaro, (Perth Australia) as well as many nieces and nephews, relatives in Italy, and close friends.Giovanni was predeceased by his parents, wife Giuseppina, brother Stefano, sister-in-law Teresa Colaneri, and brothers-in-law Giuseppe Cianfagna, Alfonso Petta, Mario Sticca, Pasqualino Notaro, Michele Mancini, and Nicolino Mancini.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St Agnes Roman Catholic Church. Viewing will be from 9am - 10am just prior to the mass. Funeral Mass will begin at 10am. Interment will follow in St Andrew's Cemetery. Due to COVID there will be a limited number of guests. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral and visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Giovanni Colaneri to the Alzheimer's Society or the Ontario Lung Association.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.