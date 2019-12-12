Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Girolamo Pellegrino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Girolamo Pellegrino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Girolamo Pellegrino Obituary


March 2, 1928 ~ November 18, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Girolamo Pellegrino on November 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Girolamo passed away in Siderno, Italy with his family by his side.

He is survived by his children, sons Francesco, Cosimo, Giuseppe (Pierangela) and his daughters Angela (Cosimo Riccio), Maria (Giuseppe Sgambelluri) and Antonella (Cosimo Sgambelluri). He is also survived by his brother Cosimo (Maria) Pellegrino, and grandchildren Enzo and Cristina, Joe and Pamela, Emily and Paolo Notarbartolo, Adele and Enzo Mollicola here in Thunder Bay. As well, he is survived by many other relatives, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Thunder Bay, Toronto and Italy.

He we predeceased by his loving wife Emilia Figliomeni, daughter-in-law Rosalba, and parents Francesco and Maria Pellegrino and many other family members.

There will be a Mass held in his memory on Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm at St. Dominic's Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Girolamo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -