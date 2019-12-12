|
March 2, 1928 ~ November 18, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Girolamo Pellegrino on November 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Girolamo passed away in Siderno, Italy with his family by his side.
He is survived by his children, sons Francesco, Cosimo, Giuseppe (Pierangela) and his daughters Angela (Cosimo Riccio), Maria (Giuseppe Sgambelluri) and Antonella (Cosimo Sgambelluri). He is also survived by his brother Cosimo (Maria) Pellegrino, and grandchildren Enzo and Cristina, Joe and Pamela, Emily and Paolo Notarbartolo, Adele and Enzo Mollicola here in Thunder Bay. As well, he is survived by many other relatives, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Thunder Bay, Toronto and Italy.
He we predeceased by his loving wife Emilia Figliomeni, daughter-in-law Rosalba, and parents Francesco and Maria Pellegrino and many other family members.
There will be a Mass held in his memory on Monday, December 16th at 7:00pm at St. Dominic's Church.