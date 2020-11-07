It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Gisela Gertrud Westrich (nee: Bauer & Zimmer), on Friday, October 30, 2020, at age 85. Gisela was born on November 7, 1934 in Plauen Germany, and passed away peacefully at her residence at Lakehead Manor. Gisela had many special friends at Lakehead Manor, and was surrounded by staff that truly loved her, and took amazing care of her. Covid is a hard time, and although visits were restricted, and fewer than I would have liked, every minute I got to spend with my mom was cherished, and truly appreciated.



Mom always enjoyed visits with Ramona, Mark and Donald when they travelled home many times a year to visit her. Mom recognized them immediately every time, and they spent plenty of time with her while here. Those visits were very dear to mom. She loved it even more when Wrexx, Rosie and Wreaker (Ramona, Mark and Donald's dogs) came to visit too. She loved when the pups would snuggle up to her in her bed.



Mom was also very proud of her great grandchildren Kaylee, Brooklyn and Colby. Mom and I spent hours watching Kaylee and Brooklyn's figure skating videos, and videos of Colby playing hockey. She was always excited when I showed her their pictures with their medals, ribbons and trophies. Mom loved seeing Kaylee and Brooklyn in their fancy skating dresses, and was very excited when she got to attend and watch Kaylee and Brooklyn skating in one of their annual Ice Shows.



Gisela worked hard her entire life, and well in to her late 70's. Some places she worked were PACI, Nesco, AC Neilson, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, and as a School Crossing Guard. She took every job very seriously. Gisela loved all things related to art and music, and was a fabric designer in Germany before moving to Canada. She also loved camping and fishing. For many years mom was also very involved and volunteered as a German interpreter at many events held in the city for figure skating and skiing.



She was also an amazing seamstress, and could knit or crochet anything. She was an avid gardener, and loved all animals (especially her cats). Mom had a very special bond with her interactive therapy cat that went everywhere on her lap. She took very good care of her kitty, and even shared many of her meals and drinks with her kitty.



Gisela is survived by her 4 daughters Ramona Wallace (Mark) Saskatchewan, Sandra Zimmer (Brian Stubbs) Thunder Bay, Regina Zimmer (Mike Culhane) Alberta, and Linda Stanczyk Thunder Bay. Gisela is also survived by her grandchildren Alicia Blanchette (Byran), Melissa Grona (Brian Sundell), Donald Wallace, Mitchell Culhane, Dustin Culhane, Shane Zimmer (Tina), Tracey Zimmer (Lesley), John Stanczyk, and Matt Stanczyk. Also, great grandchildren Kayee Blanchette, Colby Blanchette, Brooklyn Sundell, Taylor Zimmer (Justin), Morgan Zimmer (Connor), Jordan Zimmer (Alyssa), Warren Zimmer (Alexandria), and also numerous other relatives and extended family.



Gisela is predeceased by her parents Herbert and Gertrud Bauer, her first husband George Zimmer, infant daughter Alice Zimmer, sister Dagmar Rosgen, and grandson Cory Culhane.



Due to Covid restrictions a small private family service will be held by invitation only.



Gisela is resting in the care of Jenkens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make donations in Gisela's memory, can make them to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, or the charity of their choice.





