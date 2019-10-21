|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Giulia Daniele on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Giulia was born in Chiaravalle Centrale, Catanzaro, Italy on May 14, 1936.
She married Pietro Daniele on January 18, 1958 and later that year they moved to Thunder Bay where they started their family.
Giulia was a loving, kind-hearted mother, grandmother and great grandmother that always had a smile on her face when greeting family or later her care workers at the home. She was a homemaker that loved to sew and garden and took great pride in the harvest of her garden. She loved to cook and bake bread for all her children and grandchildren to enjoy as well as she worked countless hours pickling and preserving the produce from her garden, which she shared with her entire family.
Giulia will be sadly missed by her children Joe (Monika), Vitorio/Vic (Kelly), Maria/Mary (Dino) Felice, Settimio/Sam; grandchildren Desiree, Sarah, Shannon, Peter, Vanessa, Cassandra, Lucas, Danial; great grandchildren Finn, Zoey and Levi; siblings Angelo (Chiara) Fabiano, Maria Cortese, Alfredo (Giovanna) Fabiano, Vincenzo (Rosalba) Fabiano, Antonio (Isabella) Fabiano, and Liberata (Nicola) Cortese; in-laws Giovanni (Teresa) Daniele, Annunziata (Francesco) Pirroncello. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive here, in Toronto, Italy and United States.
Giulia was predeceased by her husband Pietro, sons Francesco, Frank and Biaggio; parents Francesco and Maria Elisabetta (nee Clasadonte) Fabiano, brother in-law Giuseppe Cortese, brother & sister in-law Franco and Franca Daniele;
Parents in-law Giuseppe and Maria Stella (nee Servelo) Daniele.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Road, for Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am to be celebrated by Father Luigi Filippini. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Viewing for family and friends will be held 1 hour before the mass at 10 am October 22, 2019 at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Giulia's memory to Diabetes Canada, St Anthony's Church, PRO Kids, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com