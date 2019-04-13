Home

Giuseppe "Joe" Calabrese

Giuseppe “Joe” Calabrese passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 68 in Toronto, Ontario. He will be missed by his loving wife Josie, children, Marco (Marie and grandson Xavier), Fabio and Olivia (Daniele). Giuseppe will be missed by his brother Vincenzo (Esterina) of Thunder Bay, brothers Pietro, Aldo, Giovanni, Attilio, sisters Immacolata, Teresa, Marietta and family. He was predeceased by his parents Fiorentino and Angelina Calabrese. A Mass will be held in memory of Giuseppe on Wednesday, April 17 at St. Dominics Church at 6 p.m.

