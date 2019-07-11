|
Mr. Giuseppe “Pino” Commisso passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30, 2019 at the age of 71 in Siderno Marina, Italy. Giuseppe lived in Thunder Bay for many years where he had many relatives and friends. Giuseppe is survived by his loving family, his wife Lidia, children Frank (Voula and grandsons) and Roberto (and grandson). Giuseppe will be forever and greatly missed by his loving sisters Pasqualina Fimognari (Thunder Bay), Teresa Castelli (St. Catherines, Ontario) and Angelina Romano (Milan, Italy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and relatives in Canada, Italy and the U.S.A. A Mass will be held in memory of Giuseppe on Friday June 12, 2019 at St. Dominic's Church at 7:00pm.