It is with heavy hearts and sorrow that we announce the passing of Giuseppe Garro at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit on July 1, 2020 with his family by his side. Giuseppe was born on May 13, 1927 in Rovito, Cosenza, Italy. He immigrated to Canada with his wife Rosina and two sons Emilio and Attilio in May 1960. He was employed with CN Rail for several years mostly working out of town. Later Giuseppe found new employment closer to home at St. Joseph's Hospital in the housekeeping department until retirement. Giuseppe was a member of the Italian Cultural Centre for over 50 years. He was happiest when his grandchildren came to visit him, teaching them all his wisdom. Giuseppe loved to garden especially growing tomatoes and giving them to his family and friends. Giuseppe was a kind and loving man who will be sadly missed by all. Giuseppe is survived by his sons Emilio (Diane) and Attilio (Diane), by his grandchildren Joseph (Tawnya), Jennifer (Chris), Janice, Andrew and Steven, by his great grandchildren Madison, Brooklyn, Lucas and Julia, by sister-in-law Franca and brother-in-law Piero Caruso, sister-in-law Antonietta and brother-in-law Julio DeLuca, sister-in-law Gina and brother-in-law Raffaele Desantis, sister-in-law Pina and brother-in-law Michele DeSantis. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Giuseppe was predeceased by his wife Rosina, his parents Amelia and Emilio, his brother Sestino, brother-in-law Pietro DeSantis and sister-in-law Maria DeSantis and brother-in-law Rocco DeSantis. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of St. Joseph's Hospital for their attentive care and support. A special thanks to Rev. Luigi Filippini for his spiritual support. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Donations may be made to Our Hearts at Home Campaign or to St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





