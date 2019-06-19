|
|
Mr. Giuseppe Magisano, age 85 years, passed peacefully on June 17, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital with his family by his side.
Born on October 8, 1933 in Chiaravalle Centrale, Prov. di Catanzaro, Italy. He came to Canada and was employed by Great Lakes and Abitibi Forest Products and eventually worked 20 years in construction with Bruno's Contracting. His family was the center of his life. He lived a motto of being an honest and hardworking man. He always had a story to tell and experiences to share around the dinner table loved making everyone laugh. He will be missed.
Giuseppe is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Giuseppina, children Maria (Barrie), Cathy (Armando), Grace (Robert), Lucy (Jeff) and his grandchildren Angela, Amanda (Daniel), Paul (Quincy) and Claudia. He is also survived by his brother Pietro and family along with extended family in Canada, the US and Italy.
Funeral Services for Giuseppe will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church (123 Hilldale Road) where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 2:00 p.m. followed by entombment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Church one hour prior to the service.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Giuseppe's name to the St. Anthony's Building Fund.