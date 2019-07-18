Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Laudone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe Mario Laudone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe Mario Laudone Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Giuseppe Mario Laudone announce his passing on July 16, 2019. Giuseppe passed away peacefully with family by his side. Giuseppe was born on April, 11, 1933 in St. George Albanese Cosenza Italy. He was the son of Francesco and Carmela Laudone with seven siblings. In spite of Giuseppe's rough and tough exterior those who were close to him knew that he was a kind, hardworking man who loved his family more than anything. When Giuseppe was not working, he loved his garden, he would be out there from the minute he got home from work to the time the sun went down. Giuseppe worked very hard for many years of his life to support his loving wife Maria Angela Laudone who he married on May 20, 1973, in Italy. They then moved to Thunder Bay and started their family of three children, Carmela Laudone (Marc), Frank Laudone and Domenica Gvora (Kevin) with his two beautiful twin granddaughters Alexa and Alyssa Gvora whom he cherished so very much and who brought such a sparkle in his eyes. Giuseppe is also survived by his many siblings and family members in Italy and his only brother in Thunder Bay (George) along with his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved. Thank you to Hogarth Riverview Manor and to the Thunder Bay Regional Palliative Care Unit and the nurses on 3A for looking after Giuseppe in his final weeks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G.. Entombment will follow at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorials to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.

Giuseppe Laudone will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now