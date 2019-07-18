|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Giuseppe Mario Laudone announce his passing on July 16, 2019. Giuseppe passed away peacefully with family by his side. Giuseppe was born on April, 11, 1933 in St. George Albanese Cosenza Italy. He was the son of Francesco and Carmela Laudone with seven siblings. In spite of Giuseppe's rough and tough exterior those who were close to him knew that he was a kind, hardworking man who loved his family more than anything. When Giuseppe was not working, he loved his garden, he would be out there from the minute he got home from work to the time the sun went down. Giuseppe worked very hard for many years of his life to support his loving wife Maria Angela Laudone who he married on May 20, 1973, in Italy. They then moved to Thunder Bay and started their family of three children, Carmela Laudone (Marc), Frank Laudone and Domenica Gvora (Kevin) with his two beautiful twin granddaughters Alexa and Alyssa Gvora whom he cherished so very much and who brought such a sparkle in his eyes. Giuseppe is also survived by his many siblings and family members in Italy and his only brother in Thunder Bay (George) along with his many nieces and nephews, whom he loved. Thank you to Hogarth Riverview Manor and to the Thunder Bay Regional Palliative Care Unit and the nurses on 3A for looking after Giuseppe in his final weeks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 11:00am, at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G.. Entombment will follow at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorials to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.On-line Condolences
Giuseppe Laudone will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com