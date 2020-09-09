1/1
Giuseppe Peter Joseph Costa
1951 - 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Joseph Costa at his home on September 2, 2020.

Joe was born in Siderno Marina, Reggio di Calabria, Italy on May 8, 1951, or May 5, 1951, depending on who you ask………. He arrived in Fort William, Ontario, Canada in 1954. Joe grew up in Fort William where he got involved with the trades and received his Red Seal Machinist Certificate. Joe worked for various machine shops as well as shared his vast knowledge of the trade with his students as a teacher at Confederation College in the Aircraft Manufacturing Program.

Joe enjoyed spending his time out at his camp on Marks Lake with his family, where he could be found fishing from morning to night, hunting for moose and making memories with everyone who spent time with him.

Joe is survived by his wife Sherry; children Christy (Andrew), Frank (Meagan) and Tyler (Emma); brothers Cosimo (Linda), Dominic, Vince, Angelo (Donna), Tony and John (Donna); sister Rosa (Michael) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe's prides were his 9 grandchildren Camryn, Owen, Paityn, Hailey, Melanie, Vanessa, Jana, Noah and Parker. Joe is predeceased by his father Frank Costa, mother Maria (Cordi) Costa, cousins Tony Costa, Maria (Costa) Mollicola, Rosa (Costa) Track and many uncles and aunts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The DaVinci Centre on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12 – 6 pm. Friends and Family are invited to come and share your fond memories of Joe with others who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked a donation be made to Pro Kids Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 06:00 PM
The DaVinci Centre
