(Monteleone)



1933 - 2020



On-line condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppina Carchidi. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 87.Giuseppina was born in Serra San Bruno, Italy on March 11, 1933 and married her childhood sweetheart, Giovanni, on March 22, 1953. In pursuit of a better life, Giuseppina immigrated to Canada with her two children in 1961 to join her husband in Port Arthur, Ontario who had come over a year earlier. For the first ten years they lived on Crown Street where they nurtured a sense of community among the numerous Italian immigrant families – lasting friendships and relationships were made. In 1971, they moved around the corner and purchased their life-long family home on Cornwall Avenue in Port Arthur where they permanently settled into the neighbourhood near friends and relatives to raise their four children. For many years, this is where Giuseppina could be seen going for her daily lengthy walks.Giuseppina was a true Italian mother – she loved to cook, garden and to entertain family and friends, and most of all to care for her family. Hungry or not, anyone who walked through her door had to eat before leaving. The door was always open and anyone could come over at any time, whether it was scheduled or unannounced. It was common to find someone, whether it was a family friend or a relative, sitting at the kitchen table enjoying a lively conversation while being offered an endless amount of food.Giuseppina put the interests of each member of her family first, well ahead of her own. She never stopped to take a moment for herself. She unselfishly gave everything she had – emotionally and physically – to her family.Giuseppina's most treasured times were those spent with her family. As a mother, she did her best to guide her children in the right direction. As a wife, she was a dedicated companion of 67 years. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Giovanni, children Sal (Brenda), Delores (Warren), Rita (Joey) and Bruno (Myra), as well by her grandchildren Sal, Michael (Stacey), Ethan, Amina, Naomi Rose and Chiara and by her great grandchildren Emily, Hunter and Will, who filled her with great joy.She is also survived by her sister Cosma Tropiano (the late Nicola), her brother Damiano (Cosma), her sister-in-law Caterina Carchidi (the late Vito) and her nephew Raffaele Belcamino (Lena). She is predeceased by her parents Salvatore and Maria, by two of her children Raffaele and Rosetta, her brothers Raffaele (Rosetta), Bruno (Annunziata), and Antonio, her sisters Marietta and Salvatorina and her nephew Biagio Belcamino (Teresa). Giuseppina was blessed to have so many other loving relatives.A funeral service to celebrate Giuseppina's life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church. Everyone is welcome to attend the church service. The mass will begin at 2:30 p.m. Due to the current pandemic conditions, no open visitation or vigil service will be held.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Giuseppina's name to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church.