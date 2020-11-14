Our loving mother, Giuseppina “Peppina” Costanzo, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor, on November 11, 2020, with her daughters by her side.



Giuseppina lived a rich and faithful life. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Borboruso, Cosenza, Italy; a middle child of eight, she spent her youth helping her mother tend to household responsibilities and caring for her younger siblings while her father was away at war. These years in her life served to cultivate her admirable skills as a homemaker, a nurturing mother, and as a prudent family banker.



Peppina met her one true love Emilio (Costantino) Costanzo as a teenager and in 1951, after an eight year courtship, she became his bride. By 1954 Peppina had bravely packed up her life in Italy and, along with her two year old daughter Angela, boarded the ship Vulcania, bound for her new home in Canada. There she reunited with Emilio who had made the same difficult journey a year and half earlier in the hope of establishing new roots for his young family.



Giuseppina, not unlike many Italian women of her generation, was a loving mother and wife, a talented cook, a skilled embroiderer, and an impeccable homemaker. But our mother was so much more: she was a classy, elegant lady who was always regally dressed and poised. She would never dream of leaving her house without doing her hair, putting on lipstick, and attaching a sparkling brooch or two to adorn her outfit. She loved to dance, especially a good tango or waltz with her husband, and the Tarantella with anyone willing to keep up with her.



Peppina had many loyal friends over her lifetime. She was a sociable, gracious woman who loved to entertain and be entertained. She was an impressive bocce player, and along with her friend Fiorina, gave their husbands a run for their money when playing Scopa and Briscola.



Peppina was a proud woman with an unshakable devotion to her husband of 68 years. She cherished her family and unconditionally loved her three girls, Angela, Vanda, and Maria. Peppina was blessed with nine grandchildren, Luigi, Emiliano, Giovanni, Paolo, Pietro, Adele, Leslie, Jonas and Matteo, and she lived long enough to meet 11 great grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in each and every one of them.



Giuseppina is preceded in death by her husband Emilio, father Angelo, mother Alessandrina, siblings Serafina, Rachele, Francesca, Giovanni, in-laws Angelo and Rosa, and numerous other relatives.



Giuseppina will be deeply missed by her loving family, Angela (Mario Gallo), Vanda (Aldo Bernaudo) and Maria (Peder Olsen), along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, three surviving siblings, and numerous nephews and nieces.



Our memories of her will be cherished for as long as we breathe the air of this earthly home.



Services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 123 Hilldale Road for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will be held in the church one hour prior to the Mass. Private entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Giuseppina's memory to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of choice.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 150 persons or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





Cara mamma, riposa in pace.



Condolences available at

www.harbourviewfuneral.ca