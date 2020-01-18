|
March 25, 1920 – January 14, 2020
The family sadly announces the death of Gladys Millicent Colborne on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 99 years.
Gladys was born on March 25, 1920 in Parry Sound, Ontario to Walter and Mary Hamilton. She was raised in Norman outside of Capreol, Ontario and attended public and high school in Capreol. Gladys was an extremely bright student who graduated grade 13 at age 17. She had to wait a year before attending North Bay Normal School in 1938. Her first teaching position was in Armstrong, Ontario. She later taught in Sudbury, Sioux Lookout, Terrace Bay and Thunder Bay.
In 1942, Gladys married William Colborne, who she met in Armstrong while teaching there. They settled in Sioux Lookout where they taught school and raised their children. The family moved in 1958 to Terrace Bay and then to Port Arthur in 1964.
When Gladys moved to Thunder Bay she was able at last to attend University. She worked diligently, graduating first, with a B.A. and then an Honours B.A. in English, her Bachelor of Education and finally, a Masters Degree in Education. Gladys valued education and encouraged her children and grandchildren to pursue academic goals.
She was a long-standing member of St. Paul's United Church in Thunder Bay. While she was able she participated and volunteered with the Lakehead University Alumni Association and the 55+ Centre.
She was able to remain in her home on Juniper Drive well into her 90s. In recent years she has resided at Glacier Ridge.
She is survived by her children William (Carol) Colborne of Nanaimo, BC, Donald (Donna) Colborne of Victoria, BC and Jane (Roy) Dawson of Dauphin, MB. Also surviving are her grandchildren upon whom she made such an impression and benefited from her guidance, Daniel Colborne, Tara Hatch, Michael Colborne, Stephen Colborne, Andrew Dawson and Elizabeth Cancade. She had 6 great-grandchildren, Miranda, William and Rosalind Hatch, Alexander and Gregory Colborne and Rafael Cancade
Gladys was predeceased by her husband William Colborne in 1997, son Brian David in childhood and brothers George and Ross Hamilton; sister Jean Marquis.
Gladys was a proud, smart, strong, independent woman. She has left a huge void in our hearts and in our lives.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Gladys Colborne will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:30pm in St. Paul's United Church with the Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
