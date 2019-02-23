|
(THOMSON) Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
December 5, 1932 – February 15, 2019
With fond memories and deep sorrow, our families announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, GG (EGG), Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend at her residence on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Gladys was born on a snowy night at home to Catherine and David Thomson in Port Arthur, Ontario. She attended Drew Street School and later Vocational & Collegiate Institute, transitioning quickly into the work force. She held many kinds of jobs such as pinsetter at Superior Bowl-a-drome, Algoma Laundromat, then on to the Board of Education as a custodian in both Westgate and Churchill Highschools. Gladys had many interests throughout life which included various sports, swimming, bowling, camping, travelling and was often found tinkering under the hood of her vehicles.
She married Stasys Matulionus but it was short-lived due to his passing a year later. Some time afterwards, she met Wally Laskowski, through her brother-in-law Harry Oldale, and courtship led to many happy years of marriage. Together, they moved to Pearson Township to farm and raise livestock, making many lifetime friends there. In 1975 they decided to move to Hines Creek, Alberta where once again they farmed land. There you would find Gladys trying out her mechanical and driving skills, only on much bigger equipment. A few years later it was time to move and experience more of Canada. They would be off to Grand Forks, British Columbia, residing there until their return to Thunder Bay in 1987.Together, they worked once again as custodians for Thunder Bay Police Services. Shortly after her husband's passing, Gladys took to her love of travel once more. She saw and enjoyed many destinations such as France, Scotland, Germany and even “Down Under.”
Upon settling to her roots in Thunder Bay, she resided and worked at Loch Lomond. Known there as GG, she could often be seen keeping a clean and safe environment for all. At 64, she learned to ski, mastering all novice and intermediate hills. Gladys never let a great conversation escape her. She continued to drive, live confidently and independently, tell stories and make memories until her last day.
Gladys will always be remembered and loved by her daughter Catherine (Randy) and son Wally (Leeanna); grandchildren Jessica, Catherine (Doug), Christel, Jason (Karen), Jess (Danny) and Vicki (Branden); great-grandchildren Taylor, Bryce, Jacqueline, Braydon, Giovanni, Arianna and Ember as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Waldemar (Wally); her parents Catherine Johnston & David Thomson; siblings and their spouses Katie (Norm), David (Mabel), Stewart (Rita), Mary (Harry), John (Alice), Richard (Barbara), Dorothy (Bobby), Nancy (Bunny); niece Debbie and nephew Richard.
Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Madrid Room at the Airlane Hotel. Pastor Alan Piper will officiate the prayers with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Association, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.